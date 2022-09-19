Redmond School District reports increase in fall enrollment

Online option drops as more students return to buildings

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Data from two weeks into the school year shows student enrollment is up overall at the Redmond School District, officials said Monday.

Total student enrollment for RSD is up 62 students at 7,129, compared to 7,067 from 2021.

Elementary schools have increased enrollment from 2,718 students last year to 2,928 students this year. Middle school student enrollment has increased from 1,297 students last year to 1,305 this year. High school enrollment has increased from 1,780 students last year to 1,859 students this year.

Reported enrollment numbers are in line with what was projected for the school year, which helps the district with planning and allocation of resources, the district said.

“Where the district has seen a drop in enrollment is in the RSDFlex online program, and that’s primarily due to students coming back to the buildings,” said Redmond Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline. “We’re happy to have kids back in person, but we also want to make sure that each family in the community continues to have access to the education resources that work best for them, which may be one of our online options.”

