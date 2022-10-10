Cascades East Transit adding Redmond bus stops, routes
Cascades East Transit is adding four new bus stops in Redmond ahead of two new 'flex routes' planned to launch next year.
Cascades East Transit is adding four new bus stops in Redmond ahead of two new 'flex routes' planned to launch next year.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.