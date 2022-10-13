$380,000 Murdock Trust grant to help fund new Redmond ReStore, expected to open next year

Other grants go to Oregon Desert Land Trust, Redemption House Ministries

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A $380,000 grant to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, announced Thursday by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, provides the final funding needed to build the organization’s new Redmond ReStore, which is expected to open next year, an official said.

The Murdock award is a “top off” grant for the final 20% of construction costs for the new store, to be located at 2285 S. Highway 97, said Mellissa Kamanya, director of grants management for Bend-Redmond Habitat. Plans call for a December ground-breaking, with the store open for business by the fall of next year, she said.

Bend Area Habitat for Humanity merged with the Redmond affiliate in 2019, acquiring the Redmond ReStore, she said. In 2020, amid the pandemic and facing a rent increase from the property owner, they opted to close the store and plan for a permanent location.

They secured a 2.47-acre undeveloped parcel and will build a 12,000-square-foot ReStore in a spot with “much better access for the community to shop and deliver donations,” the nonprofit’s grant application stated.

"The prime location for the Redmond ReStore will generate necessary additional overhead to significantly increase our work and impact in Bend and Redmond," the application continued.

"Through our Humanity in Action capital campaign, launched December 2020, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is seeking to increase capacity to building 20 homes per year, approximately double our previous levels. A strong ReStore in Redmond is a cornerstone to this effort, maintaining our model of paying for operations through ReStore sales. This in turn allows us to dedicate 100% of grants and donations toward building homes."

You can find more information about the fundraising effort here: https://bendredmondhabitat.org/about-the-campaign-humanity-in-action/

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust issued its summer 2022 grants report on 81 grants to Northwest nonprofits totaling $26.7 million, including two other sizable grants to Central Oregon organization.

The Oregon Desert Land Trust, based in Bend, received a $198,000 grant for new program staff and to manage Trout Creek Ranch.

And in Prineville, Redemption House Ministries received a grant of $70,000 for its facility purchase to serve homeless men in the area.