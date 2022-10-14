Redmond Proficiency Academy to take part in statewide College Application Week

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Proficiency Academy will join more than 100 high schools and community-based organizations around the state in hosting Oregon College Application Week from Oct. 24-28.

College Application Week is part of Oregon Goes To College and is an affiliate program with the national American College Application Campaign.

The goal of the week is to assist all graduates of the RPA Class of 2023 as they apply to any post-high school educational option, including certificate programs, two-year college degree programs and four-year universities.

During CAW, students at RPA will participate in a variety of college admission activities and workshops including:

Finding your college match

Completing applications

Writing essays

Starting the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid)

And, the scholarship search process

The RPA High School counseling team will hold sessions on campus, providing information, support, and guidance in all aspects of the college application process.

College admission visits will take place throughout the week from the following institutions, Willamette University, Western Oregon University, Southern Oregon University, Eastern Oregon University (virtual), Central Oregon Community College (COCC) and COCC Health Careers.

Leaders from Southern Oregon University will visit the RPA High School campus on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, for SOU at RPA Day. The day of activities includes informational sessions, student performances, demonstrations, tours and more. The two institutions are working together with the goal of promoting college attendance and providing timely enrollment guidance. During the day, SOU will also offer on-the-spot acceptance to RPA students who apply and meet the qualifications – known as “Raider on the Spot.”



For questions about the college application process, please contact RPA counselors Meagan Haas at meagan_haas@rpacademy.org or Justin Calbreath at justin_calbreath@rpacademy.org.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its 14th year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.