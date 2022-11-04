Redmond Fire & Rescue to hold ‘burn to learn’ training at donated house

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Fire & Rescue said it will be conducting a burn to learn training at a donated house at 726 SW 23rd Street in Redmond on Saturday.

These types of trainings provide extremely valuable scenarios for firefighters in a controlled environment. Several fires are set, one at a time, for firefighters to enter and practice search and rescue, hose handling, fire behavior, ventilation and various other critical fireground skills.

Roadways in the area will be closed. Southwest 23rd Street will be closed at Highland and Glacier Avenues. Officials ask that you please use an alternate route.

The training exercise is planned to begin at 9 a.m. and concludes around 3 p.m.

Smoke and flames maybe visible during this training exercise.

The public is welcome to watch and take pictures during the event, but for your safety they ask that you remain away from the crews unless invited by them.

The building was donated by the landowner for this exercise.