Redmond Airport expecting busy holiday season to close record 2022, offers tips to ease air travel

Arrive 2 hours before departure time, expect tight parking, lines - and leave the pot home

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Airport has experienced a record number of passengers again in 2022 and expects the trend to continue over the upcoming holiday travel season. The increased passenger volume may lead to limited parking availability and increased waiting time in security screening lines, officials said Tuesday.

Travelers are encouraged to check RDM’s website at www.flyrdm.com for parking availability, located on the message scroll at the top of the page, before arriving at the airport.

To help RDM passengers ‘know before they go,’ the airport website will be updated every 30 minutes with current parking availability. If limited spaces show available, please consider using alternate travel ride-share options during this holiday season.

“It is important for travelers to understand we may reach our parking capacity a number of times throughout the holidays,” states Zachary Bass, airport director. “Passengers are advised to arrive two hours prior to flight departure to check luggage and clear security, especially for flights departing between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires all travelers from RDM to place all electronics larger than a cell phone individually in bins separately from other items for X-ray screening. Items must comply with TSA’s 3-1-1 liquids rule. Solid food items are acceptable. Containers of jams, jellies, and nut-butters are not allowed in carry-on baggage. If traveling with gifts, please leave them unwrapped.

While state law allows marijuana possession, air service is regulated by federal law, which prohibits marijuana possession. More information about traveling with allowed/prohibited items is available at www.tsa.gov.

Airport parking rates are $1.00 for the first 30 minutes, after 31 minutes the $2.00 hourly rate is effective. Cash, credit, and debit cards are accepted forms of payment. The maximum daily parking cost is $15.00

RDM has recently opened a new credit card-only parking lot, located on the southwest side of the Airport near the main entrance (first lot entrance on the right-hand side).

The “cellphone waiting” area is free and located across the street from the Airport on Salmon Avenue.

The curb at the terminal is for active loading and unloading only, no parking or waiting is allowed, due to Federal regulations. (Parking citations are $50.00)

Be prepared to leave or arrive in winter weather that may present slippery or hazardous conditions. Wear proper footwear and allow extra time for driving and walking safely.

The airport terminal is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Boarding lounge amenities include a children’s play area, Nursing Room, a free book exchange, a coffee/gift shop, a family-friendly restaurant, and a full-service bar (located post-security) that opens daily at 10:00 A.M.

Additional links to TSA, Airport amenities, Air Carrier, and flight information can be found online at www.flyrdm.com.