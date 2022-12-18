Skip to Content
Jericho Road receives $10,000 donation from the Autzen Foundation

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Autzen Foundation has awarded Jericho Road, a nonprofit helping the hungry and homeless in Central Oregon, $10,000 to help support their programs.

“At this time of the year people who are struggling with food and shelter insecurity are in particular jeopardy. These funds from the Autzen Foundation are critical to helping our friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Mark Keener, president of the Jericho Road Board. “We are so fortunate to have the support of the Autzen Foundation, as well as the generous donations from the people of Central Oregon. ‘Tis the season to feel the Spirit.”   

People who are interested in Jericho Road and their programs to help in our community can visit their website or call 541-699-2099 for more information. 

