City of Redmond accepting applications for upcoming City Council vacancy

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond is currently accepting applications to fill an upcoming council vacancy once Mayor-elect Ed Fitch takes office Jan. 1.

Fitch’s council term has two years remaining, expiring the end of 2024. Mayor and Council encourage residents who wish to serve the community to apply by Jan. 13.

Redmond City Council members act as the policy-makers, as required by council/manager form of government set forth in the Oregon Revised Statutes. The Council provides the City Manager (the Chief Executive Officer) with policy-making guidelines and performance objectives. The organization, led by the City Manager, advances these Council Goals throughout the fiscal year.

Regular City Council meetings generally occur the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. (Beginning in January, Council meetings will move from Tuesdays to Wednesdays) Candidates should be prepared to invest at least 30-40 hours per month to fulfill the roles and responsibilities as a City Council member. For more detail about the role of a City Councilor, please review the City Charter online at www.redmondoregon.gov/government/citycharter.

Interested in serving? All prospective candidates must be 18 years of age, a registered elector, and a resident of the City of Redmond for a minimum of one year. Residents can apply by downloading an application at www.redmondoregon.gov/citycouncilapplication or may request an application by contacting the City Recorder’s Office at 541-923-7751, or email Kelly.Morse@redmondoregon.gov.

Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.