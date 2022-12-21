With bitter cold in forecast, Shepherd’s House to open daytime warming shelter at Redmond church

Same location as overnight winter shelter; donations of cold-weather supplies sought in Bend

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — In response to the forecast extreme cold weather, Shepherd’s House Ministries will open a daytime warming shelter in Redmond from 7:00 am-5:00 pm on Thursday.

The daytime shelter will be located at Mountain View Fellowship Church at 1475 SW 35th Street in Redmond.

With extreme cold daytime temperatures and precipitation forecast for Thursday, Shepherd’s House will provide a safe and warm space for people experiencing homelessness in Redmond.

This brief extreme weather event poses a severe risk to people living outside with few options for warming.

Redmond City Director Andrew Hoeksema says, “Shepherd’s House is committed to caring for the most vulnerable people in our community. Extreme winter weather like this makes us think of specific names and faces we worry about being outdoors in the cold, so we will open for daytime warming. As many of us in Central Oregon enjoy the holiday season, our unhoused neighbors are at significant risk on these frigid days. We will partner with Redmond community members to welcome them inside, offering simple food and safety to care for those who need it most.”

Shepherd’s House Ministries has partnered with Redmond churches to provide overnight cold-Weather shelters since 2014. The overnight Redmond Winter Shelter is open from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am and is hosted by Mountain View Fellowship Church from November 15-March 15.

CALL TO ACTION: Shepherd’s House welcomes volunteers on-site at this daytime warming shelter and invites winter clothing donations. Learn more and make a financial contribution at www.shepherdshouseministries.org.

Help is needed for those stuck in the dilemma of homelessness during this problematic weather event.

With temperatures forecast to drop into single digits, Shepherd’s House is asking for the help of the community. With a surge in below-normal weather temperatures, Shepherd’s House has seen its cold weather supplies greatly diminished. Needed items include Blankets, Hats, Gloves, Socks Blankets, Hand Warmers, Coffee creamers, and Hot Cocoa Packets.

All donated Items can be dropped off at the Lighthouse Navigation Center

275 NE 2nd Street

Bend, OR

Please drop off donations between 7 am and 5 pm.

Monetary donations can also be made at: https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/