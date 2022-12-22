Redmond Fire & Rescue plans virtual community town hall

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Fire District Needs Your Help! Please join Redmond Fire & Rescue for a virtual Town Hall meeting to discuss the services we provide for you!

RF&R has contracted with a consultant to provide a Strategic Plan. This study will help to guide the District’s efforts on your behalf for the next five years.

But, we need your input! What do you expect from your Fire District? How rapidly do you expect us to arrive? What services should we be providing for you? Are we meeting your expectations?

Here is what we need: We are cordially inviting you to participate in a virtual Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 4:00 pm. We are expecting it to take approximately one hour. The meeting will begin with an overview of the District presented by your Fire Chief. The consulting team will then guide you through the project parameters.

At the conclusion, you will be asked to complete an online survey. The survey will be available online for the community. You will be able to share the link for the survey and the link will be on the Fire District’s website and social media platforms. It will be available online for two weeks.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Please join us on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 4:00 pm. Please see the meeting information below:

Topic: Redmond Fire & Rescue Community Town Hall

Time: Jan 4, 2023 04:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

