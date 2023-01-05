Redmond City Council meetings reverting back to Tuesday evenings

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Jan. 10, Redmond City Council meetings will move back to the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month, due to schedule conflicts.

Council meetings are conducted at Redmond City Hall, located at 411 SW 9th Street, starting promptly at 6:00 p.m. The Mayor and Council meet at least twice each month to review and determine major policy decisions. The policy they make directly affect city improvements and the quality of life for Redmond citizens.

The public is always encouraged to attend the meetings in-person, virtually, or view the live stream at www.redmondoregon.gov/CityCouncilLive. Meetings are also broadcast live on COTV 11 - BendBroadband/TDS Channel 11 beginning at 6:00 p.m. on regular meeting nights.

For questions or additional information regarding Redmond City Council meetings, please contact the City Recorder's office at 541-923-7751 or kelly.morse@redmondoregon.gov.



Anyone needing accommodation to participate in the meeting should notify the ADA Coordinator at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 541-504-3036, access@redmondoregon.gov, or through the Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) which enables people who have difficulty hearing or speaking in the telephone to communicate to standard voice telephone users.