Redmond PD report decline in DUII arrests in 2022

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In 2022, Redmond police arrested 132 people for DUII, a drop of 28 from the prior year and about a dozen arrests below their four-year average, the agency said Friday.

Lt. Jesse Petersen said he would not speculate on the reason for the decline. NewsChannel 21 reached out to other local police after the Bend Police Department recently reported a nearly 35% jump in DUII arrests last year, due largely to stepped up enforcement.

Below is a table provided by the Redmond Police Department, indicating the number of DUII arrests made per year for the last four years.

YearNumber of DUII Arrests
2022132
2021160
2020113
2019176
Total581
Avg.145

Police The following tables illustrate the month, day of the week, and time DUII arrests were made, along with Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) results.  "Please remember a BAC of 0.0 means no alcohol was present but doesn’t eliminate the possibility of the person being impaired by drugs," Petersen said.

Often a BAC is not given due medical reasons, lack of cooperation, or because the person asked for an attorney.  In these circumstances, an officer obtains consent or a search warrant for the person’s blood.

HourCountPercentBACCountPercentDateCountPercentMonthCountPercent
12 AM118.33%0.08 - 0.142317.42%Sunday1914.39%Jan53.79%
1 AM86.06%0.15 - 0.192921.97%Monday1712.88%Feb1511.36%
2 AM21.52%0.20 and Above1813.64%Tuesday1410.61%Mar1712.88%
3 AM64.55%Less than .081712.88%Wednesday118.33%Apr129.09%
4 AM21.52%Not Given1511.36%Thursday1612.12%May43.03%
5 AM21.52%Refused2317.42%Friday139.85%Jun118.33%
6 AM21.52%Test Given, No Alcohol75.30%Saturday4231.82%Jul86.06%
7 AM10.76%Grand Total13299.99%Grand Total132100.00%Aug129.09%
8 AM21.52%Sep1410.61%
9 AM53.79%Oct139.85%
10 AM10.76%Nov107.58%
11 AM32.27%Dec118.33%
12 PM10.76%Grand Total132100.00%
1 PM10.76%
2 PM53.79%
3 PM32.27%
4 PM75.30%
5 PM107.58%
6 PM75.30%
7 PM118.33%
8 PM75.30%
9 PM118.33%
10 PM129.09%
11 PM129.09%
Grand Total132100.00%
