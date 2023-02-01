Redmond Proficiency Academy announces open enrollment period for 2023-24 school year

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Proficiency Academy’s annual open enrollment period begins on Wednesday, February 15 at 8 a.m. and runs through Wednesday, March 1 at 5 p.m. The two-week period allows students and families to learn more about the tuition-free public charter school and apply for admission.

“Our Open Enrollment period is an excellent opportunity for students and families to compare the experiences RPA offers to their current education,” said Executive Director Jon Bullock. “We’re excited to once again provide opportunities for students and families to learn about RPA’s robust education and extracurricular opportunities.”

RPA features a college prep program that models a university-style scheduling system where students take advanced courses and learn to be effective university students. This flexible scheduling model works well for students and families seeking a choice in their educational experience, one that allows them to focus on additional interests outside of school, including downhill and cross country ski racing, equestrian events, rodeo circuits, and many other activities.

RPA’s unique model also allows students of all academic levels and interests to accelerate or decelerate their learning in the manner that works best for the students and their post-high school goals.



The cumulative experience of seven years at RPA is preparation for life after high school, Bullock explained. The conversations start in middle school when faculty and staff encourage students to explore their interests, talents and ways they can apply them to future careers.

RPA offers award-winning theater classes, robotics, arts programs, computer science, Spanish language immersion and many others.

Applications for enrollment are being accepted for students entering grades six through twelve, and there are currently openings in all grade levels. During Open Enrollment, new students interested in attending RPA should apply online at: rpacademy.org.

Students and parents interested in learning more about RPA are invited to learn more about Open Enrollment on RPA's website, attend a tour during the two-week period, or participate in Experience Redmond Proficiency Academy (ERPA) on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., at both the middle and high school campuses. ERPA is modeled after college preview events and will include tours, student demonstrations, open conversations with staff to talk about athletics, transportation, college prep, proficiency learning and more.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its 14th year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.