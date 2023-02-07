Redmond Proficiency Academy Thespian Troupe shines at regional acting competition, wins 42 medals

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Proficiency Academy’s Thespian Troupe #7715 recently competed in the annual Oregon Thespians Southern Regional Acting Competition, winning 42 medals for excellence in numerous acting categories, the greatest number for any school in the region.

The competition was co-hosted by RPA and Summit High School in Bend, where the event was held on Saturday.

“This is one of my favorite parts of my job. Regionals is a time where our students step into their own and take total ownership of whatever happens in the room,” said RPA Theatre Director Kate Torcom. “From their graceful balance of humble confidence to their professionalism and support of others, these RPA students really take the cake in terms of being good humans both on and off the stage.”

RPA students medaled in the following categories, qualifying them for the State Acting Showcase Competition at the Oregon Thespians State Festival in April:

Large Group Musical – Senior Lydia Carter, Junior Allie Smith, Junior Ruby Boland, Junior Samantha Maragas, Sophomore Alex Dennis, Sophomore Cohen Flanagan, Sophomore Izzy Moon, Sophomore Katey James, Sophomore Nora Taylor, Freshman Charlotte Fairbanks, Freshman Jasper Merth, Freshman Kylee Landers and Freshman Lee Miller

Small Group Musical – Senior Lydia Carter, Junior Allie Smith, Junior Ruby Boland, Sophomore Alex Dennis, Sophomore Katey James, Freshman Charlotte Fairbanks and Freshman Constance Currie

Duo Dramatic Experienced: Junior Viola Boyd Brocker and Sophomore August Sharp

Duo Comedic Novice – Freshman Jasper Merth and Freshman Olivia Carter

Group Acting – Senior Lydia Carter, Ruby Boland, Junior Samantha Maragas, Sophomore Alex Dennis, Sophomore Izzy Moon, Sophomore Katey James, Sophomore Nora Taylor and Freshman Charlotte Fairbanks

Duet Musical – Sophomore Cohen Flanagan and Freshman Lee Miller

Solo Musical Experienced: – Junior Samantha Maragas

Solo Acting Experienced – Sophomore Talon Confer

RPA students also ribboned in the following categories, making them Regionals Finalists:

Duo Comedic Experienced – Sophomore Izzy Moon and Freshman Lee Miller

Solo Acting Experienced – Freshman Constance Currie

Solo Musical Novice – Freshman Kylee Landers

Solo Musical Novice – Freshman Kyle Cady-Tilton

Solo Musical Novice – Freshman Kaleb Handy

“It was so surreal to win at regionals as a transfer student,” said sophomore Alex Dennis. “It really made me feel like I was a valuable part of the RPA community and helped me to make deeper connections with my new peers.”

RPA was the most decorated troupe in the Oregon Southern Region for the eighth year in a row, continuing to build on an already well established reputation as a strong competitor in the Southern Region and throughout the state.

“I am beyond thankful that I have had the opportunity to be a part of RPA Theatre and compete in regionals for the past four years,” said senior Lydia Carter. “These have been the most incredible years of my life and I am so happy to call RPA my family and second home.”

