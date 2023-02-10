Redmond City Council sets hearing on proposed city rules for camping on public property

Also discussing fire season, fireworks; flash poll online

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) On Tuesday evening, the Redmond City Council will host a public hearing to consider amendments to the City’s Code of Ordinances establishing time, place, and manner regulations on camping on public property, enforcement of property in rights-of-way, and making technical changes to improve administration.

A vote on these amendments is scheduled for February 28.

Councilors will also receive a presentation from panelists about fire season, fire danger and fireworks – as part of a public discussion on whether to place any restrictions on the private use of legal fireworks this summer. Council would like your opinion on the matter, submit your thoughts on a new flash poll at www.redmondoregon.gov/CityCouncilPolls.

A complete agenda for the February 14 City Council meeting may be viewed at www.redmondoregon.gov/CityCouncilLive.

Redmond City Council meetings are conducted the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month at Redmond City Hall, 411 SW 9th Street, starting promptly at 6:00 p.m. The public is always encouraged to attend the meetings in-person, virtually, or view the simulcast on the City’s website. Meetings are also broadcast live on COTV 11 - BendBroadband/TDS Channel 11 beginning at 6:00 p.m. on regular meeting nights.

For questions or additional information regarding Redmond City Council meetings, please contact the City Recorder's office at 541-923-7751 or kelly.morse@redmondoregon.gov.



Anyone needing accommodation to participate in the meeting should notify the ADA Coordinator at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 541-504-3036, access@redmondoregon.gov, or through the Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) which enables people who have difficulty hearing or speaking in the telephone to communicate to standard voice telephone users.