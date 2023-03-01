Deschutes Children’s Foundation offers nonprofits office space at Redmond campus

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes Children’s Foundation announced that they will have office space available to nonprofit organizations that specifically serve children and families at their Becky Johnson Community Center in Redmond, located at 412 SW 8th Street.

Other campus partners in the building include the Deschutes County Health Dept., WIC, NeighborImpact Head Start, Saving Grace, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Cascade Youth and Family.

Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides the space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families. We envision a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive.

Nonprofit partners serving children and families receive many benefits from collocating at Deschutes Children’s Foundation. No-cost facility management, organized expense sharing, and a collaborative environment reduce partners’ operating expenses and improve the delivery of services to their clients.

At Deschutes Children’s Foundation campuses, partner programs receive classroom and office space at rates as low as 80% lower than comparable market rent. Monthly use fees help offset the cost of utilities and maintenance.

To be considered, they ask that nonprofit organizations send answers to the questions below by Friday, March 17th to Operations Director Ciaran Jones at ciaran@deschuteschildrensfoundation.org.

Nonprofit Organization Name and designation? What specific services will your program provide from this site? What kind of space and how much space is your program looking for? How often will space be utilized on a daily/weekly basis? How many of your staff could potentially be located at this campus? Do you already have relationships or collaborate with other partners/programs on campus?

Founded in 1990 to create a central location for children and families to access services, Deschutes Children’s Foundation envisions a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive. Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides classroom and office space and free facility management to 19 nonprofits at four community campuses in Central Oregon. Visit at https://deschuteschildrensfoundation.org/ to learn more.