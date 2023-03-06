Redmond neighborhood meeting planned for proposed CORE3 coordination, training facility

There will be a neighborhood meeting for the proposed CORE3 regional coordination and training facility on Monday, March 13th from 5-6:30pm at Redmond City Hall (411 SW 9th Street, Redmond, OR 97756, Civic Rooms 207/208) as well as online via Zoom (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85247944825?pwd=M2tsS3BaMUU5MnJBSE4rejhSYnZOQT09).

The purpose of the neighborhood meeting is to provide a forum for the applicant, surrounding neighbors, and interested members of the community to meet and consider proposed land use applications, and to discuss issues/concerns regarding the proposal prior to application submittal.

Neighborhood meetings encourage citizen participation early in the development process, and an opportunity to revise the land use application to address the issues prior to application submittal.

The public may make comments during the “Public Comments” portion of the agenda.

Both the Neighborhood Meeting agenda and materials can be downloaded from the CORE3 webpage https://core3center.org/ .

For more information, contact Scott Aycock, 541-390-4653. All interested persons are encouraged to attend.