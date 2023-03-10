City of Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of March 12-18

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's road closures and delays update for the week of March 12-18.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Hwy 97 at SW Veterans Way – Single lane closure on northbound Hwy 97 at SW Veterans Way on Sunday, March 12 from 7:00 p.m. to Monday, March 13 at 7:00 a.m. for infrastructure development. Please follow traffic control or use an alternate route.

W Antler Ave from SW Rimrock Way to SW 15th St – Bike lanes and sidewalks will be closed on Monday, March 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with intermittent traffic lane closures during utility work along W Antler Ave from SW Rimrock Way to SW 15th St and SW 17th St. Please follow traffic control flaggers or use an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Salmon Ave from SW 31st St to SW 33rd St – Closed for construction thru Monday, March 20.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

SW 11th St from SW Indian Ave and SW Veterans Way will be closed for concrete ADA work. Please use detour or alternate route.

Crews will be changing seasonal decorative banners on SW Highland Ave from SW 11th St to Highway 97 and on SW 6th St from SW Jackpine Ave to SW Highland Ave. Please use caution during intermittent single lane closures.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections. Please exercise caution in these areas: SW Forest Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St SW Evergreen Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St SW Cascade Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St SW Black Butte Blvd from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St W Antler Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St NW Birch Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St NW Cedar Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St NW Dogwood Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St NW Elm Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St NW Fir Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St NW Greenwood Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 6 th St



Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.