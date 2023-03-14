Inaugural 36-act, 3-day, 3-stage ‘FairWell Festival’ coming to Redmond Fairgrounds this July

Acts set to perform range from Willie Nelson & Family to Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Organizers of the new three-day cross-genre, three-stage FairWell Festival this July at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds have announced the acts in their lineup, including lots of well-known names, and say pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday.

Here's their full news release and lineup:

FairWell Festival on Tuesday announced its inaugural lineup, bringing Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson & Family and Turnpike Troubadours to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in the heart of the gorgeous High Desert in Central Oregon this July 21-23. Fans will experience all the familiar sounds of folk, blues, rock, country, and soul amongst the wild, natural beauty of The High Desert with over 36 artists on three stages. Additional performances include Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Mt. Joy, Morgan Wade, Trampled By Turtles, Yola, Band of Horses, Luke Grimes and Charley Crockett.

The entire lineup, including performances by day, can be viewed here. Tickets will be available via Presale on Thursday, March 16 at 10am PT with a public on-sale to follow with any remaining tickets.

Ticket types include 1-Day and 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets, and layaway payment plans start at $25 down. Specialty-priced 3-Day GA Student Tickets will also be available for all current college & university students, available in limited quantities. Premium ticket experiences start with GA+, offering fans a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms and a full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase.

VIP Tickets deliver prime viewing at two stages, along with air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bar and food for purchase at the Main Stage Lounge, complimentary water, a dedicated entry lane and more.

Platinum Tickets bring the luxury with front-of-stage viewing areas at two stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bar, access to a Platinum Lounge with relaxed seating, plus all of the amenities of VIP and GA+. For the full list of details, and to purchase 1-Day or 3-Day Tickets visit www.fairwellfestival.com/tickets.

FairWell Festival celebrates its native Oregon spirit by bringing fans a range of locally sourced culinary options such as a craft beer hall, an exceptional wine experience with a curated selection, and an array of cuisine from local favorites, as well as unique fan experiences including a local craft market, fairground attractions, and more. Additional details to be announced.

Also, FairWell Festival’s prime location boasts ample parking options for fans, including complimentary on-site parking and an adjacent RV campground within walking distance for those who prefer to camp close to the festival grounds. More information can be found here.

