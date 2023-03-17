City of Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of March 19-25

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of March 19-25.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

SW Salmon Ave from SW 31st St to SW 29th St – Closed Monday, March 20 to Monday, April 3. SW Salmon Ave will be closed from SW 31st St to SW 29th St for construction of stormwater improvements. Please use detours or an alternate route.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

SW 11th St from SW Indian Ave and SW Veterans Way will have intermittent lane disruptions for concrete ADA work. Please use caution in the area.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.