Redmond Fire & Rescue seeks applicants for Budget Committee vacancies

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Fire & Rescue is looking for three residents to serve on the RF&R Budget Committee.

Members are chosen from qualified registered voters residing within the RF&R fire district. The remaining term for the positions ranges from one to three years. Citizens with financial and/or local government experience are encouraged to apply.

About the Committee: The Budget Committee generally meets once annually to review the proposed budget, receive the budget message, provide opportunity for public input and approve the RF&R budget. The Committee is comprised of the five Board of Directors and an equal number of citizen volunteers appointed by the Board.

To Apply: The application is available on RF&R’s website at www.rdmfire.org, click on the ‘About Us’ heading, then select ‘Budget Committee’. If you would like an application to be mailed to you, please call (541) 504-5000. Applications should be received by 12 p.m. on Friday, March 31, however the search will remain open until the positions are filled. Interviews with applicants will be scheduled as needed.

Applications should be returned to Redmond Fire & Rescue, 341 NW Dogwood Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 or emailed to applications@rdmfire.org.

Questions: For more information about the RF&R Budget Committee, please contact RF&R Chief Financial Officer Jodi Burch at (541) 504-5041 or email jodi.burch@rdmfire.org.