Brian Crook named new Ridgeview High School principal, will start July 1

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) - The Redmond School District announced Monday that Brian Crook will serve as the new principal of Ridgeview High School.

Crook is returning to Central Oregon from Deer Valley School District in Arizona and will officially begin on July 1.

Crook brings 16 years of experience as a high school administrator in Bend-La Pine and Jefferson County School Districts and has a total of 36 years of experience in education.

The selection process for the position included formal interviews with a team of 14 staff members, student interviews, performance tasks, a community forum with solicited feedback, and finally an interview with the district assistant superintendents and Superintendent Charan Cline.

“He has a proven track record of success and our hiring committee found that Brian connects well with people,” said Dr. Cline. “We believe that he will bring long-term success and stability to Ridgeview.”

Crook steps into the role following Tony Vicknair, who is serving as interim principal for the 2022-23 school year.