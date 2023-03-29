Skip to Content
The sky’s the limit at RDM — unless you’re hunting for a parking space during spring break

As of 2 p.m., Wednesday, the Redmond Airport website scroll showed no spaces available in the main parking lot, eight in the credit card lot
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- They warned everyone before spring break -- and on Wednesday afternoon, Redmond Municipal Airport said it "has recently been experiencing very limited parking availability and periods of zero availability."

"Passengers are encouraged to plan for alternatives to parking at the airport before headed to the terminal," the announcement stated. "The airport’s website www.flyrdm.com is being updated every 30 minutes with parking availability, located on the message scroll at the top of the page. 

If limited spaces show available, RDM encourages you to "please consider using alternate travel ride-share options."

Passengers are still being advised to arrive two hours prior to flight departure to check luggage and clear security, especially for flights departing between the hours of 5-7 a.m.

The airport terminal is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Boarding lounge amenities include a children’s play area, Nursing Room, a free book exchange, a coffee/gift shop, a family-friendly restaurant, and a full-service bar (located post-security) that opens daily at 10 a.m. Additional information online at www.flyrdm.com.

