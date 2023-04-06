Redmond’s Spirit Foundation making one last round of grants to nonprofits before closing down

Redmond's Spirit Foundation is closing its operation after five years of financial assistance to nonprofits and individuals, but not before one more round of grant-making.

Here's their announcement:

Redmond's Spirit Foundation Board has made the difficult decision sunset, and with that process, a final call for applications to disperse the remaining funds of ~$3,000.

501(c)3 organizations working with children, handicapped, elderly, or disadvantaged individuals in Redmond are eligible to apply.

Non-profits: email RedmondSpirit@gmail.com for a one page application.

The application period for non-profits is open now until April 30. Following the application period, Redmond's Spirit Foundation donors will have an opportunity to review and make recommendations to the RSF Board.

RSF was the brainchild of our friend David Foote. You would be hard pressed to find a more creative and community-minded individual and he made it easy for us to all jump on board in 2018 with his vision of what RSF could do for our community. Unfortunately, David passed away June 2nd, 2018 before we were able to bring his vision to reality.

Since David’s passing, we have worked hard to replace the spark, energy and passion he brought to this effort. We thank all who contributed, participated and rallied behind this foundation and know the heart of the mission is still a good one. None of us wants to feel like we let David down but we don’t want to let our community down either. At this point, our fundraising has not achieved the levels we initially coveted as an opportunity to make some “real differences” to local nonprofit organizations. We feel that continuing RSF at this particular juncture could actually interfere with other well-organized and much needed fundraising efforts.

To date, we have enjoyed the participation of over 145 individuals and businesses and have provided over $41,000 to local organizations including Reach, Beulah’s Place, SMART Reading Program, Neighbor Impact/Every Child, Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch, Camp Eagle Cap, Redmond Senior Center, Rimrock Trails Treatment Center and Shepherd’s House Ministries.