SW Redmond family loses dog, cat in house fire; firefighters revive, save second dog

Firefighters foundation replaces lost Easter baskets

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that broke out in the kitchen of a southwest Redmond home Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of a dog and a cat, an official said, but crews used a specially designed oxygen mask to revive and save a second dog. They also provided replacement Easter baskets for the kids.

Redmond Fire & Rescue responded just before 2 p.m. to several calls of a fire at a home in the 2000 block of SW 32nd Court, Captain/Paramedic Josh Clark said.

Crews made rapid entry into the home and found the fire burning in the kitchen area, Clark said. They quickly put out the fire and searched the home.

“Unfortunately, one dog and one cat died in the fire,” Clark said Sunday. “Our crews rescued an additional dog and utilized oxygen masks designed for dogs to resuscitate the dog.

“By the time our crews left the scene, the rescued dog was running around, happily wagging their tail,” the fire official added.

Clark said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bend Fire & Rescue provided a mutual-aid engine to help cover the district, as well as a fire investigator. Crooked River Ranch Fire also provided an ambulance to help cover the district. The American Red Cross provided assistance to the residents.

"While cleaning up our equipment, the occupants requested that our crews locate the Easter baskets that they had put together for their children," Clark said. "Once located, it was quickly realized that the baskets were destroyed by heat and smoke.

"The Redmond Firefighters Foundation was used to purchase new Easter baskets and deliver them to the parents to have for the four children Easter morning," he added.