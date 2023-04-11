A ‘pure passion’ for trees: Redmond arborist Cassie Sigloh receives state forestry honor

One of four honorees for this year's Urban and Community Forestry Awards

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Arborist Cassie Sigloh of Redmond is among individuals and organizations being honored this year by the Oregon Department of Forestry and the non-profit organization Oregon Community Trees.

Other Oregon Urban and Community Forestry Award honorees are:

Michael Calhoun in Vernonia

Portland Fruit Tree Project

Rivers of Life Center in West Linn

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Scott Altenhoff, who manages the agency’s Urban and Community Forestry Program, said the awards recognize the vital contributions committed individuals acting solo or banding together in organizations can make to their communities.

“Urban forests benefit everyone. In turn, those forests benefit when residents and non-profits come alongside city governments to help keep them healthy and vibrant,” said Altenhoff.

Cassie Sigloh did not go to school to become an arborist. But during the 16 years she has worked for the City of Redmond, a now-retired former supervisor of hers got her interested in tree care.

She went on to pass the test to become a certified arborist with the International Society of Arborists (ISA). Since then, she has been helping care for Redmond’s street and park trees through ice, wind and snow events, as well as drought and heat waves.

“Cassie has a pure passion for arboriculture and trees in general,” said Tyler Roth, an OCT board member who nominated Sigloh. “She truly doesn’t need to do what she does. Cassie does it because she loves trees.”

Oregon Community Trees Vice President Teresa Gustafson chairs the committee that reviews nominations. Of Portland Fruit Tree Project’s (PFTP) nomination, Gustafson said, “Their newest project seeks to identify, map and score the health, harvestability and yield of Portland fruit trees. They hope to reduce fruit waste and carbon emissions while improving the diets of Portlanders. Their programs are innovative, driven by what community members want, and have long-term benefits for some of the most vulnerable people in Portland and surrounding areas.”

Heather Keisler Fornes, Executive Director of PFTP, said of the award, “Portland Fruit Tree Project is honored to be a part of such a vibrant group of entities and individuals growing a more abundant and equitable canopy on our state.”

Rivers of Life Center, based in West Linn, was the other organization recognized. The non-profit works with at-risk youth cities in Oregon on nature restoration, enhancement and beautification projects.

Gustafson said, “Their Mt. Scott Headwaters Project, done in collaboration with Clackamas County Water Environmental Services, provided more than 500 acres of new habitat along Stevens and Phillips creeks south of I-205, complete with muskrat houses, beaver dams and raptor nesting platforms, with public trails for wildlife viewing and educational and interpretive signage.”

Jerry Herrman, President of Rivers of Life Center said, "Our urban areas where people and wildlife coexist can and are being made better through good urban forest practices, inclusion of diverse volunteer workers, and, most importantly, direct experiences with ‘creating nature’."

What can one single person living in a small town do to effect change? Michael Calhoun of Vernonia in Clatsop County knows.

While still a student at Oregon State University he became interested in obtaining a Hiroshima peace tree for his town. The young trees were grown from seeds collected from trees that had survived the atom bombing of Hiroshima in 1945.

Symbols of hope and resilience to the human survivors of that disaster, Calhoun felt one would be an apt symbol for the resilience he saw demonstrated by his fellow Vernonians in rebuilding after the devastating flood of December 2007.

Calhoun worked diligently with city officials to ensure proper sighting for the peace tree, and even succeeded in getting a protective fence installed. The tree is one of just 53 made available for planting in Oregon through a partnership between Oregon Community Trees and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).

In 2022, the peace tree was planted in Ora Bolemeier Park. Calhoun arranged a dedication ceremony for the community, with the Consul of Japan in Oregon as the guest of honor. That same summer, Calhoun organized a meeting with city officials and ODF to discuss ways to increase tree canopy in downtown Vernonia.

“Michael represents how one person can make a big difference for their community when they are patient and persevere,” said Kristin Ramstad, who nominated Calhoun and recently retired as urban forestry manager for ODF.