City of Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of April 16-22

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of April 16-22.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

SW 21 ST St from SW Timber Ave to SW Umatilla Ave – Closedthru Thursday, April 20. SW 21 st St will be closed from SW Timber Ave to SW Umatilla Ave for asphalt paving. Please use detours or an alternate route.

SW 24th St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Timber Ave – Closed Monday, April 17 to Wednesday, April 19. SW 24th St will be closed from SW Salmon Ave to SW Timber Ave for asphalt paving. Please use detours or an alternate route.

*SPECIAL EVENT CLOSURES:

Saturday, April 22 starting at 6:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed for the Wild Ride Classic Car Show:

SW 5th St from SW Black Butte Blvd to SW Evergreen Ave

SW Evergreen Ave from SW 6th St to SW 4th St

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 6th St to SW 4th St

SW Cascade Ave from SW 6th St to SW 4th St

Please use detours or an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURE:

SW Salmon Ave from SW 31st St to SW 29th St – Closed for construction thru Wednesday, April 19.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

SW Glacier Ave from SW 7 th St to SW 11 th St will have lane restrictions during night work for catch basin cleaning. Please use caution in the area.

SW Odem Medo Way at SW 17 th Pl will have lane closure during night work for sewer repairs. Please follow traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.

NE Larch Ave from NE 9 th St to NE 5 th St will have lane restrictions for manhole and asphalt repairs. Please use caution in the area.

SW 11 th St at SW Veterans Way will be closed for concrete ADA work. Please use detours or alternate route.

SW Veterans Way at SW Kalama Ave will have intermittent lane disruptions for asphalt repair. Please use caution in the area.

NW Maple Ave at NE 5 th St will have lane closures for asphalt repair. Please follow traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.