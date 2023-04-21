Redmond man, woman arrested in armed robbery, assault at Fairgrounds RV Park; 2nd man also arrested

(Update: More details about arrests, charges)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three Redmond residents were arrested by police and the region’s SWAT Team at a location south of the city Friday afternoon, two accused in a Redmond armed robbery last week that sent a man to the hospital with injuries. The third was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants.

Two men, 28 and 26, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested around 2 p.m. by Redmond Police and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) in the area of Arid Avenue and 78th Street, RPD Sergeant Steven Binstock said.

Redmond Police policy is not to name suspects unless there's a law enforcement purpose and/or threat to the community, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

The older man and the woman are accused in a robbery with a gun last Wednesday, April 12, when a Redmond resident reported an assault and robbery at the Fairgrounds RV Park in which the suspects stole several items, Binstock said. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries the day it happened.

Authorities had been trying to apprehend the suspects since then.

On Tuesday of this week, officers found the two suspects in a Chevy Tahoe in the 3100 block of Southwest Deschutes Avenue, Binstock said, adding that officers on the scene knew they had active arrest warrants.

When officers to arrest the man, he resisted, refused to comply with commands, put the SUV in reverse and drove away. One officer was forced to let go of the man and dive away from the Tahoe to avoid injury as he smashed into a patrol car parked behind him, causing significant front-end damage, Binstock said.

A multi-agency response that day did not find the suspects.

The continued investigation led to Redmond PD detectives finding the man and woman at an address in the 21000 block of Arid Avenue, Binstock said. CERT was activated to assist in the contact and arrest, and the pair were taken into custody without further incident.

The 26-year-old man was located at the same time and taken into custody on several outstanding warrants, at least one from another county.

A search warrant also was executed at the location, leading to the recovery of a stolen ATV, Binstock said.

The 28-year-old is charged with first-degree robbery and burglary, second-degree assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree attempted assault and attempted assault on a public safety officer, as well as an Idaho probation violation arrest warrant.

The woman is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and a probation violation arrest warrant.

Redmond police thanked the CERT Team, Bend Police, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and county Parole and Probation for their help in the investigation.