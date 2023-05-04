‘May the Fourth Be With You’: Star Wars Pub Crawl held in Redmond
A 'May the Fourth Be With You' Star Wars Day Pub Crawl was taking place Thursday evening in Redmond, a benefit for the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch.
