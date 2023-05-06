Redmond planned road closures and delays update: May 7-13

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of May 7-13.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

W Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St and SW 9th St from W Deschutes Ave to SW Cascade Ave – Single lane closures on Wednesday, May 10 thru Wednesday, May 24. W Deschutes Ave and SW 9th St in the area of the new Redmond library construction will have single lane closures for utility work and asphalt repair. Please follow traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW 28th St from SW Wickiup Ave to SW Volcano Cir – Closedthru Monday, May 8.

NW Canal Blvd from NW Larch Ave to North of the NW Maple Ave Overpass – Single lane closure thru Friday, May 26.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

SW 11th St at SW Veterans Way will have lane disruptions for concrete ADA work. Please use caution in the area.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

