Redmond HS Marine Corps JROTC Team to compete in National Academic Bowl in Washington, DC

RREDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) –Through all the obstacles students have faced over the last three years, Marine Corps JROTC cadets have risen to the challenge through their participation in the 2022-2023 JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl. The cadets from Redmond High School MCJROTC have proven their ability to overcome and succeed despite those obstacles.

After advancing through two intense phases of online competition, Redmond High School's JROTC Academic Team composed of Andres Saldana, Keala Dickson, Nolan Gorman and Simeon Lovric will compete in a Championship event in Washington, DC.

The 2023 U.S. Marine Corps JROTC Academic Bowl Championship will be held on the campus of The Catholic University of America, June 23-27. This event is sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps JROTC and is conducted by College Options Foundation.

Redmond High School's JROTC team earned top scores out of the 110 Marine Corps JROTC academic teams that competed from around the world. The team is one of only eight MCJROTC Academic Bowl teams in the nation to advance to the final competition, which includes an all-expense paid trip to Washington, DC.

During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds, cadets were tested on their knowledge of core curriculum such as math, science, and language arts as well as current events, citizenship, leadership skills, and financial literacy. Financial literacy videos are sponsored by the USAA Educational Foundation and provided to all cadets. Questions from the videos were included in Levels I and II of the online competition.

The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl is a nationally recognized competition created exclusively for JROTC students. By participating, cadets learn the values of citizenship, academic competition, and college opportunity. The competition creates tremendous opportunities for JROTC cadets by allowing them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.

College Options Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the academic development of high school students and assisting them in their preparation for higher education. Using academic competitions, college exam study guides, college admissions tutorials, and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation has assisted the nation’s JROTC cadets worldwide for nearly two decades.