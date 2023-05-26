Have you seen her? Redmond Police seek public’s help in finding missing, wandering woman

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Redmond Police Department asked the public for help Friday in finding a missing Redmond woman whose welfare may be in danger.

Lt. Curtis Chambers said Loni Michelle, 56, last was contacted early Tuesday morning on Highway 97 between Redmond and Bend, before her family reported her missing. She last was seen at her southwest Redmond apartment last Sunday afternoon.

“Ms. Michelle has a mental health diagnosis, and we believe her welfare to be in danger,” Chambers said in a brief news release.

“The family indicates Ms. Michelle tends to wander and may be in remote and/or undeveloped areas,” the lieutenant added.

Michelle last was known to be wearing blue-jean capri-style pants, white and gray sneakers and a green checkered shirt.

Anyone who has seen the woman or knows of her current location is asked to contact Redmond Police in reference to case Report No. 2023-15140 or your local law enforcement agency. All agencies in the county can be contacted at 911 dispatch at 541-693-6911.