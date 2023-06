Supporters of the Redmond City Council filled their City Hall meeting Tuesday evening in the wake of a disturbing crime, a dead raccoon and a message described as "racially hateful" left at the front door of Mayor Ed Fitch's law office, also mentioning Councilor Clifford Evelyn.

