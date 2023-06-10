Planned Redmond road closures and delays: Week of June 11-17

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of June 11-17.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Monday, June 12 thru Friday, June 16, daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Asphalt grinding by High Desert Aggregate & Paving for the City’s 2023 Asphalt Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during construction. June 12 - SW Quartz Ave from SW 31 st St to SW 27 th St June 13 - SW 27 th St from S Canal Blvd to SW Wickiup Ave June 14 - SW 17 th Pl from SW Odem Medo Way to End June 15 - NW Greenwood Ave from NW 4 th St to NW Canal Blvd June 16 - SW Odem Medo Way from HWY 97 to east End

thru daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Asphalt grinding by High Desert Aggregate & Paving for the City’s 2023 Asphalt Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during construction.

*SPECIAL EVENTS:

SW 8th St from SW Forest Ave to SW Evergreen Ave will be closed on Sunday, June 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for a public assembly at City Center Church.

SW 6th St from SW Black Butte Blvd to SW Evergreen Ave and SW Evergreen Ave from Sam Johnson Park to SW 7th St will be closed on Saturday, June 17 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the Redmond Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run.

ONGOING CLOSURE:

SW 24th St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Timber Ave – Closed thru Friday, June 16.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

SW 6th St from NW Hemlock Ave to SW Glacier Ave will have lane closures during crosswalk staining. Please use caution in the area.

SW Canal Blvd at SW Veterans Way will have lane closures during concrete ADA work. Please use caution or alternate routes.

NE Larch Ave from NE 9th St to NE 5th St will have lane disruptions for asphalt repairs. Please use caution in the area.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.