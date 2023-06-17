City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: Week of June 18-24

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of June 18-24.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

NW 9th St at NW Maple Ave – Beginning Monday, June 19, NW 9th St at NW Maple Ave will be closed for approximately one month on the north side of the intersection, followed by approximately one month on the south side of the intersection during the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project. Please use detours or alternate routes.

Monday, June 19 thru Friday, June 23, daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Asphalt paving by High Desert Aggregate & Paving for the City’s 2023 Asphalt Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during construction. June 19-20 - SW Quartz Ave from SW 31 st St to SW 27 th St June 21 - SW 27 th St from S Canal Blvd to SW Wickiup Ave June 22 - SW 17 th Pl from SW Odem Medo Way to End June 23 - NW Greenwood Ave from NW 4 th St to NW Canal Blvd

thru daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Asphalt paving by High Desert Aggregate & Paving for the City’s 2023 Asphalt Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during construction.

ONGOING CLOSURE:

SW 24th St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Timber Ave – Closed thru Friday, June 23.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

NE Larch Ave from NE 9th St to NE 5th St will have lane disruptions for asphalt repairs. Please use caution in the area.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.