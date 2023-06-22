Skip to Content
Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: June 25-July 1

Published 11:54 PM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for June 25-July 1.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • SW 24th St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Timber Ave – Closed thru Friday, June 30.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • SW 27th St from SW Canal Blvd to SW Wickiup Ave will be closed for thermoplastic installation.  Please use detours or alternate route.
  • SW 17th Pl from SW Odem Medo Ave to End will be closed for thermoplastic installation. Please use alternate route.
  • SW Quartz Ave from SW 23rd St to SW 31st St will have lane disruptions for thermoplastic installation. Please use caution in the area.
  • NW Greenwood Ave from N Canal Blvd to NW 4th St will have lane disruptions for curbing and ADA work.  Please use caution in the area.
  • Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.
  • Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.
  • Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

