Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: June 25-July 1

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for June 25-July 1.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW 24th St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Timber Ave – Closed thru Friday, June 30.

NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

SW 27th St from SW Canal Blvd to SW Wickiup Ave will be closed for thermoplastic installation. Please use detours or alternate route.

SW 17th Pl from SW Odem Medo Ave to End will be closed for thermoplastic installation. Please use alternate route.

SW Quartz Ave from SW 23rd St to SW 31st St will have lane disruptions for thermoplastic installation. Please use caution in the area.

NW Greenwood Ave from N Canal Blvd to NW 4th St will have lane disruptions for curbing and ADA work. Please use caution in the area.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.