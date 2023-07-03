Reported threat brings law enforcement to COCC Redmond Campus; suspect taken into custody

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A report of one person threatening another, possibly with a weapon, brought numerous law enforcement to the Central Oregon Community College Redmond campus late Monday afternoon, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police responded to the area outside COCC Building No. 2 at the Redmond campus on a report of a threat or menacing incident, Redmond Police Lt. Curtis Chambers said.

A witness reported seeing about 10 police, some with guns drawn, and a K-9 team.

Chambers said they located a suspect and took him into custody.

Police were still investigating just what happened, but Chambers said a weapon apparently was threatened, or “something that might have been a weapon.”

No injuries were reported.