Planned Redmond road closures and delays update – July 14-20

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for July 14-20.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Monday, July 10 thru Monday, July 17, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application for the City’s 2023 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Friday, July 14

NE Larch Ave from NE 5th St to NE 9th St

NE 7th St from NE Larch Ave to End

NE Larch Ave from NE 3rd St to NE 5th St

NW Greenwood Ln from NW 28th St to NW Greenwood Ave

SW 33rd Dr from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Antler Ridge Ln

SW Lava Ave from SW Canyon Dr to SW 17th St

SW Umatilla Ave from SW 47th St to SW 50th St

SW 32nd St from SW Reservoir Rd to SW Volcano Ave

SW Volcano Ave from SW 49th St to SW 47th St

SW 49th St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Volcano Way

SW 34th St from SW Xero Ave to SW Yew Ave

Monday, July 17

NE Larch Ave from Alley E of 4th St to NE 5th St

SW Evergreen Ave from SW 35th St to SW 31st St

SW 34th St from SW Antelope Ave to SW Yew Ave

NW Greenwood Ave from NW 28th St to NW 27th St

SW Volcano View St from SW 50th St to SW 49th St

SW 49th St from SW Volcano Way to SW Wickiup Ave

NW Birch Ave from NW 35th St to NW 33rd St

SW 35th St from SW Cascade Vista Dr to SW Xero Ln

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 32nd St to SW 31st St

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St – Closed thru Friday, July 21 during construction of the new Redmond Library building.

NW Upas Ave from NW 10th St to NW 15th St – Closedthru Monday, July 17.

NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

LED streetlight upgrade installations are occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA street improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at various intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.