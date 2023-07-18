BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond names Taylor Campbell new executive director

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — BrightSide Animal Center is proud to introduce Taylor Campbell as its new Executive Director. After an extensive nationwide search, the perfect candidate to take on the leadership of Central Oregon’s beloved animal shelter was found right here in Redmond!

Formerly the Development Manager for BrightSide, Campbell brings over nine years of experience in community engagement, development, event planning, and fundraising.

In her former role with the Arizona Coyotes (part of the National Hockey League), Campbell spearheaded numerous community programs and volunteer initiatives for the organization.

Since joining BrightSide in 2022, she has a demonstrated track record with fundraising, increasing community awareness, and expanding local partnerships to better support the homeless animals in Central Oregon.

“BrightSide is a unique and beloved community organization, and Taylor brings a deep understanding of who we are, and a strong commitment to expanding our services to help more animals,” says BrightSide Board President Beth Palmer. “Taylor is the perfect choice to lead BrightSide to an even more impactful future.”

Campbell is a native Oregonian, who enjoyed taking family vacations to the Redmond area and is excited to now call Central Oregon her home. In addition to playing recreational volleyball and hiking, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two dogs.

“Central Oregon is my home. There is no better place than BrightSide to make a difference in the lives of homeless animals and my community,” says Campbell. “I am honored to take on the leadership role for this incredible organization. I strongly believe in BrightSide’s mission, and I look forward to building on its successes and continuing to save and advocate for animals in need in Central Oregon.”

BrightSide Animal Center is a high-save shelter dedicated to providing sheltering, placement, and prevention services to reduce animal homelessness and unnecessary euthanasia. The BrightSide Thrift Store raises valuable funds to support the mission of saving the lives of animals.

View adoptable animals online at https://brightsideanimals.org/dogs-cats-for-adoption/, or visit the shelter at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave in Redmond. BrightSide Animal Center is currently open Tuesday-Saturday (10am-4pm).