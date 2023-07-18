Redmond Police Department’s Citizen Academy now accepting applicants for fall program

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Police Department is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Academy.

The academy is an opportunity for give those living in Redmond an overview of the criminal justice system, an in-depth understanding of how their police department functions, as well as explore the roles of the Patrol division, Detectives, CERT and k-9 amongst others.

“In 2022, 12 community members graduated from the Redmond Citizen Academy and the program received high praise from those who participated. Academy members learn directly from the dedicated men and women who serve our community and experience first-hand how their officers adhere to our core values – Excellence, Teamwork, and Professionalism,” states Redmond Police Chief Devin Lewis.

Those interested in attending the 2023 Redmond Police Department Citizen Police Academy can apply online at www.redmondoregon.gov/CitizenAcademy. Only 15 attendees will be able to attend due to classroom size limitations for some scheduled activities. Hard copies of the application are available by request at the Redmond Police Department building, 777 SW Deschutes Ave.

The closing date for applications is July 31.

To learn more and/or to fill out the application, please visit www.redmondoregon.gov/CitizenAcademy or contact Lt Curtis Chambers at curtis.chambers@redmondoregon.gov or 541-504-3458.