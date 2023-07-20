City of Redmond planned road closures and delays update – July 22-28

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for July 22-28.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St – Closed thru Friday, July 21 during construction of the new Redmond Library building.

NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.

W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Mobilization for well drilling July 24th for the Well 9 project.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

LED streetlight upgrade installations are occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA street improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at various intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.