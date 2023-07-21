Scammers selling fake Deschutes County Fair tickets online; there are two legit ways to get the real deal

Go to the fair website - or the fairgrounds

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Officials are warning about online scammers selling fake tickets to the 2023 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo and are advising a simple way to avoid being a victim.

“There are a lot of people getting scammed online,” according to Bart Platt, the marketing, event and sales coordinator for the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

The only place to buy legitimate tickets for the fair is at www.deschutesfair.com or at the fairgrounds, Platt said.