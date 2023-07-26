Redmond Police Department to host August 1 National Night Out community event at Centennial Park

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, August 1, from 6-8 p.m., the City of Redmond Police Department will host a National Night Out community event at Centennial Park.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The event is free to attend, including all family friendly activities, live performance by Precious Byrd, sno-cones, and a barbecue.

Enjoy K-9 demos, Dunk-a-Cop tank, face painting, music, bouncy houses, emergency service vehicles on display during the event and much more. RPD community partners will host information and activity booths and there will even be a donut eating contest.

Centennial Park’s splash pad will remain open till to 8:00 p.m., so kiddos may enjoy running through the water fountains during Redmond’s National Night Out event.

“National Night Out is great opportunity for people of all ages to meet the folks at Redmond PD,” states Mayor Ed Fitch. “It’s a chance to make connections, make friends, and enjoy a summer night.”

For additional event information please visit www.redmondoregon.gov/nationalnightout. To learn how you can get involved or support National Night Out, contact Captain Jesse Petersen at 541-504-3473 or jesse.petersen@redmondoregon.gov.