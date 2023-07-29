Skip to Content
City of Redmond planned road closures and delays – July 29-August 4

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of July 29-August 4.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • SW Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St – Closed thru Friday, August 4 during construction of the new Redmond Library building.
  • W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Drilling for the Well 9 project.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • LED streetlight upgrade installations are occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.
  • Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • Chip seal and over lay will be commencing on August 7th.
  • ADA street improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at various intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.
  • Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

