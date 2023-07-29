City of Redmond planned road closures and delays – July 29-August 4

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of July 29-August 4.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St – Closed thru Friday, August 4 during construction of the new Redmond Library building.

NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.

W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Drilling for the Well 9 project.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

LED streetlight upgrade installations are occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Chip seal and over lay will be commencing on August 7th.

ADA street improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at various intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.