City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: Week of August 7-13

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for August 7-13.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

Chip Sealing

Deschutes County Road Department with support from City of Redmond PW staff are chip sealing the following streets.

August 7 .SE First St from Veterans Way to Dead end at Umatilla Ave starting Monday August 7. Work will start at the dead end on Umatilla and working north toward Veterans Way. This will take two days to complete.

.SE First St from Veterans Way to Dead end at Umatilla Ave starting Monday August 7. Work will start at the dead end on Umatilla and working north toward Veterans Way. This will take two days to complete. August 8 . SW Yew Ave from Round-d-bout to SW 25 th Pl . This will be closed with detours in place to move traffic around construction zone.

. SW Yew Ave from Round-d-bout to SW 25 Pl . This will be closed with detours in place to move traffic around construction zone. August 8/9. East Antler Ave from RXR Crossing east of HWY 97 to NE 9th St . this will be closed with detours in place to move traffic around construction zone.

All closures will be opened as soon as the product is cured enough to have traffic on it. Times will be starting traffic control set up @ 6:00 AM with work beginning @ 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. All projects subject to weather and mechanical break downs.

Paving:

( High Desert Aggregate & Paving ) schedule for veterans Way starting Monday August 7. This is what was sent over.

Monday 8/7 Prep Veterans Way From Hwy 97 to Kalama

Tuesday 8/8 Prep From Hwy 26 to Kalma Including 11 th and Indian.

Wednesday 8/9 Pave from Hwy 97 to Kalama

Thursday 8/10 Pave from Hwy 26, 11 th street and Indian. Then start at Hwy 26 and pave Veterans Way to Kalama

August 10th 6pm – 10pm, 3635 SW Airport Way in front of Peterson Machinery, Benham Fall Asphalt LLC,

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 7th St to SW 8th St – Closed August 9, 2023 8am – 1pm during construction of the new Redmond Library building.

NW Upas Ave from NW 10th St to NW 15th St – Closedthru Monday, July 17.

NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.

W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Mobilization for well drilling July 24th for the Well 9 project.

EVENTS:

August 9, 2023, 5pm – 7pm, Music on the Green, Sam Johnson Park

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

LED streetlight upgrade installations are occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA street improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at various intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.