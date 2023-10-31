Kindred Connections plans ribbon-cutting Friday for new KC Center, a place for Redmond youth and families

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Kindred Connections proudly announces the grand opening of the KC Center in Redmond. After months of extensive renovation and planning, the KC Center is set to open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, 4:30-6 p.m. at 767 Canal Blvd.

About the KC Center:

The KC Center is a testament to the power of community and compassion. This inviting space, open every weekday, offers a range of activities for children, providing a safe environment where they can receive homework help, engage in friendly board game competitions, or cheer for their favorite sports teams on our big screen. More importantly, the center will introduce youth to caring volunteers who are ready to lend a listening ear, providing vital emotional support during their formative years.

For parents navigating the challenges of adulthood, the KC Center is more than a facility — it’s a community. Parents are encouraged to drop by, share experiences, and connect with volunteers over a cup of coffee. In these conversations, a network of support and understanding blossoms, helping parents face the complexities of life with renewed strength and resilience.

About Kindred Connections:

Kindred Connections operates on the core principle of providing help to families in crisis who lack a safety net. Through our program, we mobilize and equip mentoring families and local church communities to offer support while parents work to secure stability for their families.

We bridge the gap for families in crisis by fostering mentoring relationships for parents and providing temporary housing for children. By connecting families with crucial support during times of challenge, such as job loss, serious illness, homelessness, or other complicating factors, we help keep families together.

Kindred Connections is a program of J Bar J Youth Services.

Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of the KC Center. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient community where families thrive.