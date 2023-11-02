Red, White and Blue Celebration at Redmond’s VFW Post 4108 raises $12,000 for local veterans

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Leadership Redmond Class of 2023, along with the VFW Post 4108, organized the first annual Red, White and Blue Celebration. This benefit fundraiser was a huge success, with attendees enjoying food, music, dancing, raffles, and a silent auction. The highlight of the evening was the MIA-POW table ceremony led by the guest of honor, Dennis Guthrie.

This moment was a testament to the reason and cause for the celebration of the colors that unite America and deeply underscored the enduring sacrifices for our freedom.

Proudly sponsored by BasX Solutions, Redmond Industrial Park and Hooker Creek, this year's celebration

raised an impressive $12,000 for the local veterans of the Deschutes VFW Post. Proceeds from the event will be used for capital improvements, with a particular focus on procuring a brand-new HVAC system for the post facility which serves its members, auxiliary, all veterans, their families, and the public in our area.

If you missed the event, don't worry! You can visit the Red White & Blue Celebration Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/events/667828114966786 for more details about the event and how you can

get involved next year. It's a great opportunity to support our local veterans and show your appreciation for their service to our country.

About Leadership Redmond

Leadership Redmond is a non-profit 501c3 program designed to educate, enhance, and develop leaders to participate in key decision-making positions within our community. These leadership opportunities include volunteerism, membership on community boards or government commissions and committees, and even elected positions within city, county, or state government.

About Deschutes VFW Post 4108

Deschutes VFW Post was chartered on May 12, 1945, and is the second largest in Oregon’s history with over 550 members. Through its many volunteer programs, its mission is to foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts; serve veterans, their families, the military, and our communities and to advocate on behalf of all veterans. https://www.vfw4108.org/