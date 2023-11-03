City of Redmond road and traffic report: Week of Nov. 4-10

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's road and traffic report for the week of Nov. 4-10.

17 th Pl. at SW Odem Medo Rd ., 11/3 – 11/6 partial lane closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit

., 11/3 – 11/6 partial lane closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit 31 st St. at Metolius Pl ., 11/6 – 11/8 partial lane closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit

., 11/6 – 11/8 partial lane closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit 9 th St. & Maple, flagging on 11/6 for Capital Improvement Project.

flagging on 11/6 for Capital Improvement Project. SW 27 th & SW Evergreen , 11/6 – 11/15 flagging 7am – 5pm, for 3 water/sewer laterals

, 11/6 – 11/15 flagging 7am – 5pm, for 3 water/sewer laterals 6 th Street between Jackpine & Forest , Banner and Snowflake change for holidays.

, Banner and Snowflake change for holidays. Evergreen between Hwy 97 & 5 th St ., Banner and Snowflake change for holidays.

., Banner and Snowflake change for holidays. Highland between 11 th St. & Hwy 97 , Banner and Snowflake change for holidays.

, Banner and Snowflake change for holidays. Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

**Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Lane closures and detours in Redmond are updated weekly at: Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map.

For more information and/or updates on planned road closures and delays, please visit us online at www.redmondstreets.com. If you have questions, contact us at streets@redmondoregon.gov or call 541-504-2000.

CONTACT:

Brad Haynes, City of Redmond Street Operations Division

P: 541.504.2033 E: brad.haynes@redmondoregon.gov