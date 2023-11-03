Redmond Fire & Rescue plans ‘burn to learn’ training exercise Monday on structure provided by developer

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Fire & Rescue crews will be conducting a live fire training on Monday at an acquired structure provided by a residential developer, located at 4250 SW Obsidian Avenue.

Training evolutions will begin at 8 a.m., and the training is set to conclude by 3 p.m., Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said Friday.

Around noon, he said, "the building will be allowed to become fully engulfed, which will generate a larger column of smoke and flames."

But Mooney assured that "the exercise will be controlled, and plans are in place for additional resources to be deployed, should the need arise, to provide for the safety of our firefighters, our citizens, and neighboring properties."

Weather conditions will be closely monitored to determine if it is safe to conduct the burn, the fire marshal said; some recent exercises have been postponed for that reason.