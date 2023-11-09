Bridging ‘critical gap’: Bethlehem Inn outlines plans for long-term program at closed Redmond shelter

Aims to fill need between emergency shelter and permanent affordable housing, reopen by January

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bethlehem Inn, which recently temporarily closed its Redmond shelter, announced Wednesday a planned expansion of services and reopening by January, offering a longer-term program to bridge a "critical cap" between emergency shelters and long-term affordable housing.

The Inn said it will continue to provide its accountability-based emergency shelter services in Bend and will also launch the expanded program in Redmond no later than January.

"This new program will address the critical gap between emergency shelter and affordable housing, providing a longer term stay and case management, with specialized housing advocacy to build a stable future for its participants," the announcement said.

“Homelessness cannot be solved with overnight shelter alone," Executive Director Gwenn Wysling said. "The Bethlehem Inn staff knows that a resident’s success requires us to provide more than just a warm bed. We are very excited to launch expanded services in Redmond that will act as a bridge to stable housing. We are proud to continue collaborating with our stakeholders and partners as we work to meet the evolving need in our community.”

Bethlehem Inn said it will have the capacity in Redmond to house an estimated 30 participants in its new long term program. Individuals will receive meals, access to clothing and individualized support services to assist them in their transition to stable housing.

